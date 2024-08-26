Kaitlyn Bristowe is seemingly spilling some tea about what went down when she went on her first date with Tayshia Adams’ ex-fiancé, Zac Clark. While talking about dating within the Bachelor Nation franchise, Kaitlyn opened up about reaching out to an unnamed female before going on a date with her – also unnamed – former partner.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with,” Kaitlyn, 39, said on the “U Up?” podcast. “[I was] thinking it would be a situation where they’d go, ‘I mean, I don’t love it, but I’m not going to say don’t.’ It was not.”

The Bachelorette alum explained that she didn’t think she’d have anything to worry about because the woman she was reaching out to has been “moved on for a while now” and “seems very happy.” Tayshia, 33, has been quietly dating Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson since spring 2023.

“I went, ‘So I’m just going to get a pulse check and see how it makes her feel,’” Kaitlyn explained. “I [texted and] said, ‘Hey, [your ex] DMed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t actually know if this would bother you or not. I don’t know if it was worth giving you a phone call …’ It clearly seemed like a text thing to me. And yes, she called and was very upset.”

Kaitlyn also gave some insight into how the phone call went, adding, “She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it, so your true colors are showing.’ And then I hung up and went, ‘Well, now I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Zac, 40, and Kaitlyn were first linked at the beginning of the year after they were spotted looking cozy in a New Year’s Eve video. While they have not addressed the dating rumors, they have been spotted together several times, including at a wedding in June. Kaitlyn confirmed in July that she was seeing someone who lives in another city (Zac lives in New York, while she resides in Nashville). However, she said she was also still dating other people and that the two were not going to “move to each other’s city anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, Tayshia and Zac were previously engaged after meeting on The Bachelorette in 2020. They split one year later in November 2021. At the time, Tayshia and Kaitlyn were cohosting The Bachelorette and they filmed the Men Tell All special around the same time of Tayshia and Zac’s split. When Kaitlyn and Zac were first linked, fans called her out for breaking “girl code” and seemingly dating a friend’s ex.

Kaitlyn got engaged to Shawn Booth on her season of The Bachelorette in 2015. They announced their split in November 2018 and she started dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick by January 2019. The two got engaged in 2021 but split during the summer of 2023.