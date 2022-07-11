Money maker! Tessa Thompson has acted in some of the best action television shows and films throughout her career after landing her breakthrough role in the series Veronica Mars in 2005. More than a decade later, she’s landed the hottest roles in Hollywood alongside the biggest stars.

So, how much money does the actress make? Keep reading to find out her net worth!

What Is Tessa Thompson’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, she has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Shows and Films Have Tessa Thompson Starred In?

After starring in the series Veronica Mars, Tessa landed the role of Charlotte Hale and Dolores Abernathy in the HBO sci-fi series Westworld. She recently dished on the show’s fourth season, which premiered in June 2022.

“I’m anxious not to give anything away, but I think, as I understood it this season, [Hale’s] plan is sort of bigger than just a desire for power,” she told Gizmodo in June 2022. “I think that’s always been her fundamental nature in a way, both as Hale when we first met her, and as a host. But I think this [season] really has to do with an idea around what should be the future of host-kind. I think there’s a sort of righteous path in her mind that she’s carving, not just for herself, but for all hosts.”

She also starred in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside costars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman after making her debut in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

“The @thorofficial premiere happened some days ago & it was surreal to meet so many fans on the same street I would go see movies on as a child, surrounded by so many loved ones who I am so thankful for,” she captioned her July 2022 Instagram post of the big night. “I was overwhelmed by it. The next days were really challenging and it was hard to take time to process the joy of this moment. Taking a minute now to reflect on it. Really grateful love is cool (and so is thunder, when it happens).”

Tessa and the Black Swan star seemingly have a good relationship off-screen as the two recreated the iconic Cher and Dionne outfits from the ‘90s hit Clueless in an Instagram snapshot in July 2022.