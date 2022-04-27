Coming full circle! Season 4 of Netflix’s The Circle is right around the corner. Apparently, there will be more drama than ever before. With the release of the season 4 trailer on Wednesday, April 27, it looks like fans can expect plenty of surprises from the new season.

Tom Dymond/Netflix

The show will release new episodes weekly, with different phases of the competition unfolding as the weeks continue. The show’s host, comedian Michelle Buteau, will also be returning.

“You have people in different apartments, they are secluded, they’re isolated, they cannot see anybody, and they have to interact with each other over a program, right? An app,” the reality TV host explained during an interview with the TODAY show. “And it’s fascinating because it’s like the social experiment of the Big Brother show, but I will be the sassy older sister, and there’s elements of catfishing where you can sort of choose whoever you want to be.”

The show’s unique plot line has led to unconventional strategies from past contestants, like the time two catfishing players, Joey Sasso and Miranda Bissonnette, ended up having a genuine romantic connection by the end of season 3. When Joey ultimately won the show, he said he was in total disbelief.

“I really blacked out on stage, when I was announced, I never thought that was gonna happen, I was so happy and blessed to have made it to the finale and that’s all I wanted,” the former reality TV personality previously told Life & Style. “I thought it was going to be Shubham Goel or Sammie Cimarelli, possibly, and I was just ready to hang out and meet the cast, so when it came down to the final two with me and Shooby, I was, you know, still there, considering for the first time that, wait, I could win? What? Like, I was just in complete shock, so it’s crazy. … I really did not see it coming.”

With three seasons in the bag and one more on the way, it’s clear that fans are loving The Circle. Michelle said when she was first asked to host the show, she was extremely put off by the show’s premise. “A competition, and you can catfish people? Absolutely not, sir! Rude!” she told NPR.

Now, however, she can recognize the meaningful aspects of the reality show.

“You get hooked because you realize at the end of the day, whether you’re in person or on the internet, there is nothing more beautiful than just being yourself. Ooh put it on a magnet!” Michelle added in the interview.

Keep scrolling to find out what we know about season 4 of The Circle!

Who Are the New Cast Members?

The cast for season 4 has not yet been announced, but the trailer shows five new faces and two hidden silhouettes.

How Much Are They Playing For?

The players this season will compete for a $150,000 cash prize, rather than the $100,000 prize of years’ past.

Where Will Season 4 Be Filmed?

The Circle building, which holds the apartments the contestants reside in while filming, is located in Salford, a town near Manchester, England.

What’s New in Season 4?

The show’s production company, Studio Lambert, described the new season as “the spiciest season yet.” In the synopsis, they describe season 4 as having “more catfishing, more drama, more money and surprises.” The trailer also teased that two Spice Girls will join the competition.

“More money, new gameplay, and a lot more spice,” the trailer revealed, with the Union Jack composing the coloring of the word “spice”, which was notoriously donned by Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (“Ginger Spice”) at the 1997 Brit Awards. The trailer also features silhouettes of two women who appear to be Spice Girls Emma Bunton (“Baby Spice”) and Mel B (“Scary Spice”), although nothing has been confirmed about their participation in the show.

When Does Season 4 Premiere?

Season 4 of The Circle premieres Wednesday, May 4, on Netflix.