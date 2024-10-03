Joan Vassos got the shock of a lifetime when Gerry Turner showed up in episode 3 of The Golden Bachelorette. Fans were freaking out when the Golden Bachelor made an appearance in the Wednesday, October 2, broadcast to chat with the show’s leading lady.

It was quite the emotional episode, as Joan broke down in tears while speaking with the guys about her late husband and her hopes for finding love.

Who Went on the 1st 1-on-1 Date?

Joan chose Pascal to go on the first one-on-one date during episode 3. They went in a private jet to Las Vegas. They tried on some fancy outfits in a gorgeous hotel room. Wayne Newton showed up to perform “Danke Schoen.” Joan and Pascal danced together to the music.

Later on at dinner, Pascal opened up about his difficult childhood. “Hearing his story made me feel even more hopeful,” Joan said of their connection.

“I really like Joan,” Pascal said in a confessional. “She’s an incredible lady and we had a really fun date.”

Pascal ended up getting the rose at the end of the date, sharing a kiss with Joan.

The Guys Showed Off Their Athleticism on the Group Date

The group date featured the first-ever Golden Bachelorette kickball game. Eric Dickerson and Andre Reed came in to teach the guys how to hone in on their kickball skills. They split into two teams to play a game of kickball in front of a crowd. “These guys are putting so much effort into it,” Joan said while watching the game.

However, during the game, many of the guys got hurt. “It’s amazing what we’ll do for a pretty lady,” Chock said.

Charles L. won everyone’s hearts over when he kicked his first ball and brought home a runner to score. The crowd went nuts when the blue team ended up winning the game and they got to go to a cocktail party with Joan.

Jordan and Joan had a really sweet chat and shared a kiss. Charles L. and Joan also had a very nice talk. Charles L. told Joan about a chat he had with Guy, who is a doctor, about his wife’s death. Joan was completely understanding and Charles L. praised her for being a good listener.

Joan said that as the date went on, she had some “concerns from home.”

Jonathan Went on a 1-on-1 Date With Joan

Jonathan was chosen for the second one-on-one date of the episode. The duo went horseback riding. Jonathan opened up to Joan about his divorce. But he admitted he packed his bags before the date and “started to cry.” He said that unzipping the suitcase reminded him of the end of his marriage and having to get out. He was thinking that he “wasn’t enough” for Joan. But she assured him that he is “so much.”

“Just being here shows that you’re good enough … this is scary,” she told him. Joan praised Jonathan’s “calming” presence. She gave him the rose at the end of the date.

But then Joan had a very emotional feeling when she saw hawks flying across the sky. She believed it was a sign from her late husband. She also began thinking about her mom who was sick at home. “I can’t keep going on like this,” she said in a confessional.

Gerry Turner Made an Appearance in Episode 3

Joan decided to have a candid conversation with the men at the cocktail party. “In my life, I am the caregiver … I realized I’m not being really open with you,” she said to the group, adding that she missed her family and was concerned for her 92-year-old mom’s health.

“People keep asking me, ‘Are you 100 percent ready to have love in your life?’ I keep saying yes … I don’t know if I ever will be because John was a huge part of my life,” Joan said of her late husband. She broke down in tears during the conversation but all of the guys understood her feelings.

A truck then rolled up outside of the mansion and Gerry walked out. They sat and chatted about how difficult of a journey the show can be. Gerry said that his late wife was with him a lot throughout his journey on The Golden Bachelor. “You don’t want them to think that you’re looking for a replacement,” Joan told Gerry.

“When you’re younger, you’re a little more open to be vulnerable,” Joan said. Gerry advised her not to put so much pressure on herself. He also asked Joan if she considered the possibly that her guy was not there. She said she considered it before the journey began but is slowly forming connections with the guys.

The guys then tried to lighten the mood in the house, performing a song for Joan. “I’m not deserving of all this,” she said, but they assured her that she is deserving.

Who Went Home on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’?

The rose ceremony was extremely difficult for Joan. Mark got the final rose of the night and Gregg, Charles K. and Kim were sent home.