All of the Kardashian-Jenner Kids as Babies vs. Today! Mason Disick, North West and More

Time flies! It can’t be hard to ~keep up~ with just how fast all of the Kardashian-Jenner kids are growing. After all, there are currently 10 children in the famous family. Need a quick recap? No worries!

There’s Mason, Penelope and Reign whose parents are Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whose parents are Kim Kardashian and estranged husband Kanye West; Dream, whose dad is Rob Kardashian; Stormi Webster, whose parents are Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott and True, whose parents are Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner kid, Mason, was born in December 2009 and the youngest Kardashian-Jenner kid, Psalm, was born in May 2019. That’s quite an age gap! Even so, Grandma Kris Jenner manages to indulge them all equally.

“Kris spoils the grandkids so much. She’ll get them something almost every weekend,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Whenever she walks into a store and likes something for, say, Dream, she’ll ask for nine more for all the grandkids. Anything she gets for one, she gets for the others. She has a lot of money and she’s not scared to spend it on presents and cool gadgets.”

In addition to being spoiled, the Kardashian-Jenner kids spend tons of time together, which is exactly how their parents like it! “To have all of our kids be able to grow up together and there’s one after the other, I feel like we’re all so blessed,” Kourtney gushed during a 2018 interview with People. “We love it. It’s the best energy. We were just hanging out with all the kids outside and it’s really amazing.”

Of course, raising children who are so close can come with certain challenges. During a July 2020 interview with Travis Stork, Khloé said she “can’t” expect True to always hit the same milestones at the same time as her cousins.

“Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. They’re all different kids and different ages and just learn differently. I have to remind myself of that,” the Good American founder said. “I’m still trying to figure that out. We’re doing a good job, but … every day is just different. You just roll with it. You have to remember that there’s no right or wrong timeline for kids. Everyone does things in their own way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids as babies vs. now.