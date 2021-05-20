Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Truly #CoupleGoals — See Their Cutest Rare Photos Together

Some of Hollywood’s most mysterious couples are also the cutest — case in point: Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp. The off-again, on-again pair have been making headlines since appearing in Netflix’s The King together in 2018.

The French-American flames — Lily-Rose’s mom is French singer Vanessa Paradis, while Timothee’s father is a former La Parisien journalist — met on the set of the streaming service’s sweeping drama. In the film, their characters get married.

They sparked romance rumors in October 2018 after they were spotted on several outings together in New York City. By the end of that month, the couple was photographed kissing in the rain on a street corner, which all but confirmed the speculation. Two months later, the pair were seen enjoying an outing together in Paris around Christmas.

In the summer of 2019, Timothee and Lily-Rose were papped making out on a yacht in Italy while they were in town for the Venice Film Festival — and the photos sparked a popular meme. He later addressed the viral pictures during an interview with GQ the following fall.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life. I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great,’” he explained in October 2020. “And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a PR stunt. A PR stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

However, it seemed the pair split in early 2020. During an interview with British Vogue in April, the Call Me By Your Name star confirmed that he was single — but recently, it appears the dynamic duo got “back together” the same month, according to In Touch.

“They’re both super happy,” a source told the outlet at the time, adding that the actors’ relationship “is going really well.” The insider noted, “They’re a private couple and are keeping their romance out of the spotlight. It works better for them that way.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Timothee and Lily-Rose being super cute together!