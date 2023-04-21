Yikes! Fans React After Timothee Chalamet Gets Hit by a Camera on Set

A production hazard! Timothée Chalamet got hit, and subsequently broke, a film camera after colliding with one of the operators while on set in New York City on Wednesday, April 19.

The actor, 27, has been photographed in the Big Apple throughout the week alongside director Martin Scorsese as they team up for an upcoming project, which is widely reported to be a commercial for the Bleu de Chanel fragrance. When the camera incident occurred, the Wolf of Wall Street director was not present in any images.

Timothée sported dark jeans, white sneakers and a polka dot shirt as he walked out of a building, according to a video shared by a fan on Instagram. The clip continued, and showed the Little Women star get grabbed by two women before he collided with the camera. A piece appeared to break off, which Timothée picked up off the ground.

“Timothée Chalamet almost getting killed on set,” the fan captioned the now-viral video. One commenter claimed, “Welp, that camera person is fired.”

Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Another wrote, “I had to watch it three times to realize that was the camera he ran into, not the man.”

While others claimed that the caption reading “killed” was “a bit dramatic,” the overall consensus was the Instagram commenters being worried for Timothée’s well-being following the hit.

This recent camera incident isn’t the only time that the Call Me By Your Name star has been in the news recently. Timothée has been making headlines for his budding romance with Kylie Jenner following her split from Travis Scott, with whom the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shares two kids — Stormi and Aire. Rumors started swirling that the film star and makeup mogul were a couple after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared multiple anonymous reports in early April.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious,” a source told Us Weekly on April 14. “However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far, she likes what she sees.”

The insider added, “Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry.”