Ain’t no scrub! Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is one of the voices behind some of R&B’s hottest songs, alongside her former TLC group mates. The Atlanta native ventured into a solo music career and reality television, racking up some serious cash. Keep reading to find out the award-winning singer’s net worth!

What Is Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas’ Net Worth?

As of 2023, the hitmaker has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

When Did Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Join TLC?

Chilli wasn’t just in any girl group of the ‘90s, she was in *the* girl group of the ‘90s. TLC formed in 1991 in Atlanta, Georgia, and quickly rose to fame with their fly dance moves, super galactic wardrobe and record-breaking songs.

Prior to forming the trio, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes were members of the girl group 2nd Nature. However, they split from the third group member Crystal Jones and joined forces with Chilli, turning 2nd Nature into TLC.

Shutterstock

TLC released their debut album Ooooooohhh… On the TLC Tip in 1992 and were on a roll throughout the ‘90s.

Chilli reflected on the band’s debut album during a 2020 interview with Gal-dem.

“It was a conscious decision to just be authentic ourselves and just hope that people would be able to relate to us just being real,” she told the publication, adding, “We knew there was a whole crew of women that felt the same way as we did – and still do – and when we saw [the response] it was like, ‘wow, we made the right decision.”

In addition to their 1992 debut, TLC released a total of 5 albums titled CrazySexyCool, FanMail, 3D and TLC. Their biggest hit songs include “No Scrubs”, “Waterfalls”, “Creep” and “What About Your Friends.”

The group faced major hardships after they filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1995, and when Lopes tragically died in a fatal car crash in 2002. While also venturing into their solo careers, Chilli and Tionne continued TLC as a duo, releasing their 2017 album TLC.

Has Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Won Awards?

TLC took home Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal at the 1996 Grammys for their album CrazySexyCool and their song “Creep.”

They won the same awards four years later for their album FanMail and single “No Scrubs.”

Additionally, TLC was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022.

Did Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas Have Her Own TV Show?

Chilli starred in the 2010 reality television show What Chilli Wants. The “Red Light Special” vocalist searched for love for two seasons after her 2003 split from Usher, whom she called her “real love” during a 2020 interview with Essence.

The former pair started dating in 2001 and broke up in 2003 after rumors swirled that the “Confessions” singer was unfaithful. However, Chilli never confirmed the infidelity issues and has only talked highly of her ex.

Although she didn’t find “The One” on the show, she is now happily dating Boy Meets World star Matthew Lawrence. The couple went Instagram Official in January 2023.