Keeping it to themselves. Chrisley Knows Best alum Todd Chrisley exclusively tells Life & Style about his current relationship with estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley.

“I believe that God is the great healer and revealer and Lindsie is my daughter and I love her and I will love her till the day that I die,” Todd, 52, says. “She is in a good place and so am I. We have made the decision to keep our relationship private.”

Lindsie has been at odds with her entire family since she left the reality show in 2017 but especially after she accused her father of attempted extortion. Not only that, but Lindsie also alleged that her brother Chase Chrisley bought a sex tape of her and Robby Hayes, a man she was accused of having an affair with while married to her now-estranged husband, Will Campbell.

Todd’s comment comes 11 months after his wife and fellow Nutrisystem ambassador, Julie Chrisley, told Us Weekly they had “no correspondence with [Lindsie],” but she still wished her “well.”

In July, Lindsie split for the second time from Will, 31, after having an on-again, off-again relationship since eloping in 2012. Todd wasn’t satisfied with their relationship from the beginning.

“I had a problem with the way the marriage started,” the real estate tycoon told E! News in 2016. “Not just on Will’s side but on my daughter’s side, as well. I don’t think that the marriage started out the way that it should have, and certainly not the way that a father would like to see a marriage start.”

Todd then revealed it bothered him when Will did not ask for his blessing in marrying his eldest daughter.

“You know, a father has his dreams when he has a child or a daughter that a young man is going to come and knock on the door one day and say, ‘Mr. Chrisley, I love your daughter so much and may I have her hand in marriage?’ That never happened,” Todd added at the time. “The level of respect wasn’t there. Lindsie should have never condoned that kind of disrespect. I don’t believe that people disrespect you unless you allow it.”

— Reporting by Katie Bruno