Celebrations for the birthday girl. Zendaya and Tom Holland were spotted at Italian hotspot in New York City on Monday, September 1, while celebrating the Euphoria star’s 26th birthday.

The beloved couple were joined by Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, and Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer. The evening was a lowkey and intimate occasion, as the former Disney star and her guests were dressed in casual attire.

Zendaya, 26, looked as flawless as ever in light-washed Levis jeans, a black cardigan-styled crop top and black pumps. The Spider-man: Homecoming lead rocked a long sleeve flannel, turquoise pants and Addidas sneakers. Hunter, 23, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a flowy black and yellow striped dress.

Birthdays are exceptionally special for the two. After subtly teasing their relationship with flirty Instagram comments and posts, Zendaya and Tom, 26, went officially Instagram official in September 2021. The English actor photo of the pair in a dressing room, as he was in his Spider-man costume and Zendaya nuzzled his neck, smiling with a camera.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when you’re up xxx,” he said via Instagram, as she responded, “Calling now,” with a heart emoji.

The declaration of love came two months after Tom and Malcolm and the Marie starlet were spotted sharing an intimate kiss while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles. After their highly loved relationship went public, the Uncharted actor shared how they don’t have “control” of their “privacy.”

“A moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ in November 2021, while explaining why they keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Out of respect for Zendaya, the Chaos Walking star refuses to discuss his relationship without her present. The same goes for the Emmy-award winner, but she has described the love she feels with Tom.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own,” she told GQ at the time, while discussing the PDA photos. “I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Keep scrolling to see Tom and Zendaya celebrating her birthday in NYC!