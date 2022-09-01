It’s Serena Williams‘ world, and we’re all just living in it! The tennis pro is taking over her last U.S. Open, and Hollywood’s biggest stars are stepping out to see her.

Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and tons of notable names have been spotted at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City amid the athlete’s final run. The U.S. Open kicked off on Monday, August 29, and is set to run until Sunday, September 11. Serena, who has been playing tennis professionally since 1995, announced that she’s “evolving away from tennis” during an interview with Vogue ahead of the tournament.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she shared in the article, which was released on August 9. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution.”

Serena — who shares daughter Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanianm — added, “I’ve been reluctant to admit to myself or anyone else that I have to move on from playing tennis. Alexis, my husband, and I have hardly talked about it; it’s like a taboo topic. I can’t even have this conversation with my mom and dad. It’s like it’s not real until you say it out loud. It comes up, I get an uncomfortable lump in my throat, and I start to cry. The only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist! One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this. I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has been ranked No. 1 in singles by the Women’s Tennis Association for 319 weeks and has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles during her career. So, it’s no surprise that all the stars are stepping out to watch Serena end her career on a high note!

Scroll through the gallery to see which stars have been spotted watching Serena at the U.S. Open.