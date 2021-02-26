Every Athlete the Kardashian-Jenners Dated Through the Years: Tristan Thompson, Devin Booker and More

Looking for love! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kendall, Khloé and Kim, are big sports fan, and subsequently, have dated their fair share of athletes through the years. Tristan Thompson, Devin Booker and Reggie Bush are just a few pro sports players who had relationships with the famous sisters.

Khloé is currently dating Tristan, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson. The pair rekindled their romance in 2020 following two public cheating scandals. They seem more solid than ever these days, and funny enough, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star once advised people to date football players over basketball stars.

“It’s easier to date a football player for sure,” the Good American founder told People in 2009 following her split from Minnesota Timberwolves player Rashad McCants. “Football players have one game a week, and they practice every day, but they’re all at home. In basketball, they’re on the road all the time.”

“Relationships are so hard in general, even living next door to each other,” she acknowledged. “But they have 82 games a year in their season, and I work so much; it’s hard to spend time together. It just wasn’t as fun as it should have been.”

That’s not to say the famous family doesn’t have a good sense of humor about the publicity their love lives receive. After Jimmy Kimmel asked KoKo if it was “time to stop dating basketball players” following Tristan’s cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods, her response was simple.

“I don’t know … I like what I like. What can I say?” Khloé said with a shrug.

Kendall also previously poked fun at her taste in men while shutting down a rude comment via Twitter. “NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner,” someone captioned a since-deleted video of a group of boys tossing a little girl back and forth to which a separate user responded, “Maybe she passing them around.”

“They act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch,” Kendall wrote in response to the thread.

In November, the supermodel hilariously admitted she liked dating “hoopers” while sister Kylie Jenner confessed she’s partial to “rappers” during a cute TikTok video. There’s nothing wrong with having a type!

Keep scrolling to see the most famous pro athletes who have been linked to the Kardashian-Jenner family.