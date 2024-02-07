Life & Style has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Shopping for pants can be rewarding, but it can also be incredibly challenging. Are you partial to high-waist jeans or do you opt for Y2K-inspired low-rise ones? Are you looking for a more structured fit or would you prefer trousers with a little stretch? What about the cut? Are you a straight-leg, wide-leg or bootcut fashionista? It often takes some time to uncover the pants which fit best. However, the joy of scoring a pair of reliable jeans that last is completely unmatched.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of white jeans to usher in the new season, you’ve come to the right place. We recently came across a pair of high-waist white jeans on Amazon and they’re on sale for 40% off. This means the original price of $56 has been bumped down to just $34!

The Grapent High-Waist White Jeans check off all the boxes. They’re made from durable cotton and stretchy elastane, so they feel good when you’re wearing them. Furthermore, they feature a high-waist design and a wide-leg silhouette that screams ’70s disco queen.

In addition to a comfortable fit, these conversation-starting bottoms are available in other shades too. First up, shoppers can snag these in hot pink, lettuce green, burnt orange and magenta pink for a bright pop of color. Next, traditional jean enthusiasts can purchase these pants in 13 shades, ranging from nightfall dark wash to smoked gray. They’re available in women’s sizes XS through XXL.

If you wear them to the office, style these snazzy slacks with a turtleneck and chic slingback heels. For a springtime slay, we love the look of these with a floral blouse and ballet flats. Of course, you can always style this dreamy denim with a T-shirt and chunky sneakers.

“I really love these jeans! Especially for $32,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “The fabric is comfy with good stretch, not stiff or rough on texture,” they added. Another customer confirmed they purchased a second pair after a successful experience. “I bought a pair last spring in the lighter denim [shade],” they wrote. “I just bought a second pair in the dark denim [shade]. The quality of these is excellent.”

Put your denim dilemmas aside and upgrade your wardrobe with these chic white jeans — on sale right now on Amazon!

