In high school, couples write each other’s names on notebooks; when you’re an adult, it’s all about the custom dinnerware! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, shared a sweet photo of a plate featuring “Travis and Kourtney” written on it in black ink along with a heart.

Shortly after the Blink-182 drummer, 45, posted the picture to his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 18, Kourtney, 41, added a snapshot of a fireplace to her own Instagram Story with a red heart emoji. It looks like the low-key couple was enjoying a date night — and we’re so here for it!

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Since going public with their relationship in February 2021, the Poosh.com founder, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and the music producer, who shares children Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, appear to be going strong. In fact, during a March 4 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis opened up about his romance with Kourtney for the first time.

The Charlie’s Angels actress, 46, asked the Grammy Award nominee if he prefers to date women with or without children, to which Travis replied, “I’ve done both up until now. I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?'”

Thankfully, that isn’t an issue with Kourtney! “Now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes [naturally]. It’s like a maturity thing,” Travis gushed. “I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spent with them instead of every day being with them — especially the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important.”

Moreover, Travis’ teenagers are A-OK with their dad’s girlfriend. Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, think Kourtney is “cool,” a source previously told In Touch. “His daughter loves Kourtney. Alabama follows her on social media and loves her style. Landon is just happy that his dad is dating.”