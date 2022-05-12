When you know, you know. Travis Barker revealed why he moved into Kourtney Kardashian’s neighborhood years before they started dating.

During the Thursday, May 12, episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner paid a visit to Kourtney, 43, and recalled a conversation she had with Travis, 46, about why he moved near the reality star years before their romance.

“He goes, ‘Do you want to know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas? Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life. I didn’t even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn’t date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her,'” Kris, 66, told Kourtney.

The eldest Kardashian was touched by the gesture, responding, “I’ve never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“It was just such an amazing moment,” Kris added as she held back tears.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker were friends for years before they confirmed their romance in February 2021. Travis proposed on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses in October of that year.

In April, the couple shocked fans when they had a Las Vegas wedding ceremony on April 4. Two days after their Sin City nuptials, the Hulu star took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from the intimate evening.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney captioned several pictures. “Practice makes perfect.”

Following the Las Vegas ceremony, Kourtney and Travis are currently in the process of planning their legal wedding. However, Kris revealed not all of the famous family members are involved in the planning process.

“I have been sworn to secrecy,” the Kardashian matriarch told People on May 9 about the wedding. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

“I’m just gonna sit in the background,” she added. “And not say a word because I don’t want to get in trouble.”