Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Will Be at Chiefs Game

Swifties can breathe a sigh of relief. Travis Kelce confirmed that Taylor Swift will, in fact, be in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ next game.

The NFL pro flew solo at the second annual Kelce Car Jam charity event held on October 5. Despite the day also being Travis’ 35th birthday, Taylor, 34, wasn’t by his side.

“She will not be here [today, but] I know she’s coming in for the game [on October 7,]” Travis told Page Six.

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer didn’t attend the Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22 or their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 29. Neither of the games were played at Arrowhead Stadium, which may have played into Taylor’s absence.

Fans were concerned when a shot of “Sad Travis” went viral after the team barely pulled off a win against the falcons. The Ohio native was seen looking bummed out on the sidelines during the game, and he was later spotted shaking his head disappointedly while talking to his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

“Man, what happened last night?” one person wrote on X. “Taylor wasn’t there, Mahomes and Kelce look like they are not good, this clip of Travis sitting there wiping his eyes and sad. Whoever hurt this golden retriever of a man I will fight you.”

Conspiracy theorists and those with a bizarre dislike for the couple who think Taylor and Travis’ relationship is a PR stunt, quickly began to chatter about her absence in the stands.

“Taylor isn’t dating Travis. Any BUA is for delulu fans. She’s in contract w/ the Chiefs/NFL and makes big money pretending to date him and play drunk cheerleader. The ‘fake doc’ was [a] sophomoric PR Stunt by Fullscope / Tree to flex and hit headlines. They’re laughingstocks,” wrote one particularly disgruntled X user.

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Another person added, “She hasn’t been in KC since the last game, and do you know why? It’s because Taylor and Travis are not dating, it’s a PR Stunt worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

In early September, a photo began circulating that showed an alleged PR strategy with a logo from Full Scope PR, the agency that represents Travis. In the contract, the title “Comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce’s public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift” could be seen.

In another section, the paperwork showed a paragraph that read, “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time. They are both committed to their careers and personal growth. They remain friends and wish each other the best.”

The photo began gaining enough traction that Full Scope PR eventually issued a statement denying that Taylor and Travis’ relationship was a publicity stunt and confirmed that the contract seen in the photo was a fake.

A spokesperson for Full Scope said the contracts seen in the images were “entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

The rep continued, “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”