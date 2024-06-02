Travis Kelce Laughs at Joke About Marrying Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce couldn’t hold back his laughter when Jason Sudeikis made a joke about his future with Taylor Swift at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend charity event.

The NFL star, 34, cracked up during a sketch when Jason, 48, said, “Hey, Travis, real talk. It’s just us guys here. When are you gonna make an honest woman out of [Taylor]?” The actor also referenced Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial graduation speech, where he implied that women should prioritize being homemakers instead of trying to have a successful career.

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore,” Jason joked at the Saturday, June 1, event, while in character. “And again, I know your kicker agrees with me. He gets it.” After a few more jokes at Taylor, 34, and Travis’ expense, the tight end sarcastically told Jason and the other panelists, “Guys, you’re really pushing it.”

While the pop star is currently overseas on the European leg of her Eras tour, Travis, 34, has been busy back in the United States. He attended Taylor’s May 12 concert in Paris and then spent a few days with her in Lake Como, Italy, before returning to Missouri for Kelce Jam on May 18. Since then, he’s attended NFL and NBA playoff games and also visited the White House to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Taylor returns to the stage in Lyon, France, on Sunday, June 2, and Monday, June 3. She then heads to Scotland for three straight shows beginning on Friday, June 7. For the most part, the “Fortnight” singer has kept a low profile during her time in Europe. However, fans spotted her supporting her friend Cara Delevigne in a production of Cabaret in London’s West End on May 31.

It’s been nearly one year since Travis gave Taylor a shout-out on his podcast after attending the Eras tour in Kansas City in July 2023. The Grammy winner later confirmed that she and the professional athlete “started hanging out right after that.” Their relationship has been highly publicized, with Taylor attending various Kansas City Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 season. Travis has also popped up at a number of Eras tour shows.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor told Time magazine in December 2023. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”