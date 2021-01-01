The luckiest little girl in Hollywood! Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, received the sweetest (and most fashionable!) gift from her dad, Travis Scott. “Not the custom baby bucket hats from daddy,” Kylie captioned her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 31.

The photo featured not one, but two baby bucket hats from high-end Italian fashion house Prada. While we can’t be certain how much the “Goosebumps” rapper, 28, paid for the precious designs, the adult version of the hat costs a whopping $495.00.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Kylie, 23, shared a picture of Stormi’s winter wardrobe while the famous family vacations in Aspen, Colorado. Based on the snapshot, the toddler, who turns 3 years old on February 1, is a strictly designer kind of gal. Of course, with parents like Kylie and Travis, it’s hard to be surprised by that.

The almost-billionaire and Houston native welcomed Stormi in 2018 — and have been spoiling her ever since! “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She can drop upwards of $100,000 in a week on her little girl!”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Believe it or not, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s budget for her own wardrobe is triple that! “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” added the insider. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Like the bona fide A-lister she is, Kylie has “bought cars just to match her outfits,” the source noted. To date, her fleet of luxury cars is second to none! The cosmetics mogul owns a $2.2 million LaFerrari Aperta, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron, assorted Rolls-Royces, a Mercedes G-Wagon, a Ferrari 488 Spider and more.

In July 2020, Kylie showed off one of her Rolls-Royces that’s customized in honor of her daughter. The paneling of the U.K. car reads, “Stormi’s mom.” How sweet is that?!