So sweet! Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster spoiled Kylie Jenner for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, with thousands of flowers and more.

“The sweetest Mother’s Day,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote, adding a white heart and a face holding back tears emoji, to caption an array of Instagram photos showing off her special afternoon.

Kylie’s living room, which features floor-to-ceiling doors that open to her backyard, was filled with thousands of white daisies. Huge white vases stuffed with the simple stem surrounded an adorable table set for two, where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sat with her 4-year-old daughter. Kylie and Travis’ newborn son, who they welcomed in February 2022, did not appear in photos.

To keep with the theme, the drinking glasses on the table were adorned with bedazzled daisies and read “Mommy” and “Daddy” in cursive letters.

It was clear Kylie is very appreciated in her family. “[Every day] mommy day,” Travis, 31, captioned a photo via his Instagram Stories of Kylie in a green bikini walking on the side of a boat with Stormi during their recent trip to Turks and Caicos.

In addition, Kris Jenner gifted her youngest daughter a pink Louis Vuitton bag. “The cutest,” Kylie captioned a short video on her Instagram Story showing off the adorable purse. She also shared pictures of various colorful bouquets she was given, but she did not tag who they were from.

Kylie was shown a lot of love for the holiday, but it’s clear being a mom is thanks enough. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early, and I get to love you a little longer,” the Life of Kylie alum captioned a slideshow via Instagram that showed Stormi wearing an orange dress while she played on the beach.

Of course, Kylie wasn’t the only Kardashian mama who was showered with love for Mother’s Day. Kim Kardashian received a trendy grey sweatsuit from her kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. It was extremely special because it was covered in her little ones’ art work.

Kris, 66, received many bouquets of flowers, including colorful bunches from Kim’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson.

“Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life,” the momager wrote via Instagram alongside a throwback photo of herself and her children. “You are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie’s sweet Mother’s Day celebration!