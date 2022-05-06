So in love! It’s very rare for Kylie Jenner to share personal, intimate photos with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. But she couldn’t contain her feelings toward her partner in a series of PDA-filled Instagram snapshots she posted on Thursday, May 5.

The pair were seen with their arms around each other on a beach as the sun was setting in the background. Kylie, 24, wore a long white dress as she leaned her head against a shirtless Travis, 31, whose hands clasped together in the small of her back.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie left a sunset emoji in the caption as well as a butterfly. The latter has always been a symbol of the couple’s romance. Travis gave Kylie a $60,000 diamond butterfly choker for her birthday in August 2017 and has gifted her with other pieces of jewelry featuring the winged creatures inspired by his song, “Butterfly Effect.”

Travis hasn’t appeared on Kylie’s Instagram page since a March 21 post when the cosmetics mogul announced the video drop of the couple’s “To Our Son” YouTube tribute. It chronicled Kylie’s second pregnancy with the pair’s baby boy, who was born on February 2, with sweet personal photos and video clips.

Later that same day, Kylie announced that their son’s moniker was no longer “Wolf” and that they would be changing it. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” she shared in an Instagram Stories post. So far, the pair have not announced a new name for their 3-month-old little boy.

The romantic beach photos showing Kylie and Travis’ love story still going strong come on the heels of the brunette beauty attending the Monday, May 2, Met Gala without Travis by her side. Instead, she accompanied her sisters to the event where they posed as a family.

The event holds a sentimental spot for the couple, as 2017 Met Gala marked Kylie and Travis’ red carpet debut as a couple. Three months prior, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi Webster.

The now 4-year-old accompanied her mom and baby brother to New York City for the 2022 gala, as they were seen in a Vogue video of Kylie’s prep process, which Travis didn’t appear in. But the lip kit queen dressing in a much talked about bridal style gown for the gala, along with her divine sunset photos she shared with fans, show she and Travis are so solid.