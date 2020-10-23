For most couples, getting matching tattoos is usually the relationship kiss of death. However, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren’t most couples! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, sweetly recalled getting “matching little butterfly tattoos” when the pair first got together in 2017.

“A butterfly is just, like, a symbol of our relationship and Stormi,” Kylie explained in a Thursday, October 22, YouTube video rating her past Halloween costumes. Of course, in 2018, the makeup mogul and her daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, dressed up as pink butterflies. “It was special to do the butterfly costume,” Kylie gushed.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

As amazing as the mommy-daughter duo looked, the California native admitted it wasn’t the most practical get-up for trick-or-treating. “We didn’t go anywhere. I couldn’t even walk with those huge wings,” Kylie laughed. Later on in the video, the almost-billionaire brought up her off-again, on-again boyfriend once more. This time, when explaining their family’s superhero costumes in 2019.

“I loved our superhero costumes that Trav, Stormi and I did. We all picked our favorite colors and we were superheroes because Trav always says we are a ‘super family’ and Stormi is a ‘super child,'” Kylie said. “I threw this big party for Stormi. It was so much fun … a memory I will treasure forever.”

Despite taking a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019, it appears as though the A-list duo is stronger than ever. “Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up, so instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

No matter what, the proud parents always put their precious toddler and her happiness first. This year, Kylie revealed the trio plans to dress up as Minions from the Despicable Me franchise. Needless to say, we can’t wait to see their family Halloween photos!

