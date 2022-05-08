The Kardashian-Jenner ladies never miss an opportunity to celebrate each other – and Mother’s Day 2022 is no exception! Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and more rang in the holiday with a beautiful brunch.

The momager, 66, shared a touching post about motherhood to kick off the special day. “Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life,” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 8 alongside a throwback photo of herself and her children.

“You are my purpose,” she added while tagging her kids. “My inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!”

The mother of six went on to praise four of her daughters, who are mothers themselves.

“[Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner], you all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!”

Speaking of grandbabies, Kris has one more to be thankful for this year as her youngest daughter, Kylie, welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott in February. Kylie, 24, and Travis, 31, are also parents to daughter Stormi Webster.

Just one day after celebrating their daughter’s 4th birthday, Kylie announced she had given birth to a baby boy. Though the couple have yet to announce a new name for their baby boy – who was originally named Wolf Webster – the Kylie Cosmetics founder recently gave fans a glimpse of the stylish infant.

“Look at my son’s cute shoes!” the proud mom shared in an Instagram Story earlier this month, which showed her son wearing mauve-colored $200 Travis Scott X Air Jordans. “He can’t even walk yet!”

Kylie, who welcomed her first child at just 20 years old, shared a touching moment of daughter Stormi from the family’s recent Turks and Caicos getaway.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” the mother of two wrote via Instagram on Mother’s Day.

Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is spending her first Mother’s Day as an engaged woman after fiancé Travis Barker popped the question on the beach in Montecito, California in October 2021.

The Poosh founder woke up Mother’s Day morning to a wonderland of purple flowers from the Blink-182 drummer, 46, and his three children – stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, son Landon Barker and daughter Alabama Barker – whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney shared a simple white heart emoji over her Instagram Story as she walked through her home while Frank Sinatra’s “Nothing But the Best” played.

Keep scrolling below to see photos from the famous family’s Mother’s Day 2022 celebrations!