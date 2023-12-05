Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating Celebrity Reactions

The worlds of football and pop music collided in September 2023 when rumors swirled of a romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Already, countless celebrities have weighed in. In fact, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, was the first one to add fuel to the fire with multiple comments about the relationship. Though he initially admitted he had no idea what was going on in Travis’ love life, the Eagles player later joked that he thought the rumors were “100% true.”

The cat seemed to be out of the bag when Taylor watched Travis play with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears on September 23, and the two left afterward together in Travis’ convertible. Jason said on SportsRadio 94 WIP on September 27 that it seemed like Travis was “going above and beyond to be a gentleman.”

“I’m happy that it finally happened out in the public eye so I can hopefully stop being asked questions about it,” he added.

