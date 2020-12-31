Moving on up — or just closer to the ocean! Tristan Thompson listed his Cleveland, Ohio, home for a cool $3.25 million amid his move to Boston, Massachusetts, to play basketball for the Boston Celtics.

The 29-year-old purchased the home, located in Bratenahl, in 2015, just seven years after the property was built. At the time, the athlete spent $1.9 million on the residence, so it seems he might make a little money on the sell. Considering the house is located on the shore of Lake Erie, we don’t think it’ll be too hard.

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The lavish dwelling is part of a gated community and contains five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also boasts tons of luxurious amenities, such as a movie theater, workout room and a wine cellar with a full bar. Plus, the home’s modern kitchen is “outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances,” according to the listing.

Tristan started playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers at the beginning of his professional career in 2011. He bought the home during his nine-year stint with the Ohio team. In November, it was announced the father of two — he shares son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and daughter True with off-again, on-again girlfriend Khloé Kardashian — signed a two-year, $19 million deal to play for the Celtics.

“I think this is the best decision for me in my career in the point I’m at to join a team that’s trying to do something special,” Tristan said earlier this month during a press conference about joining the east coast team.

Since the Toronto native’s move to Boston, he and Khloé, 36, have been dedicated to coparenting their daughter, 2. For the moment, the mommy-daughter duo will “continue to be based in L.A.” until “there’s a vaccine” for the coronavirus which allows the Good American founder to “split her time” between Los Angeles and Boston, an insider previously told Life & Style.

The family of three spent the days leading up to Christmas together in the New England locale — and during the holiday hangout, Tristan went “above and beyond” to “prove his commitment” to Khloé after his February 2019 cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

“Tristan surprised Khloé with a huge diamond,” the second source exclusively revealed to Life & Style on December 27. “It’s more of a promise ring than anything else, and she absolutely loves it! He gave it to her while she was in Boston just before Christmas.”