Kar-Jenner Cousins True and Psalm Have the Cutest Bond — See Their Best Pics So Far

While all the Kar-Jenner kids are super adorable, True Thompson and Psalm West may be the cutest, especially when they’re together. The youngest of the bunch share a super sweet bond, and we simply can’t get enough of them.

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter in April 2018. More than a year later, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had their fourth child, Psalm. Though True and Psalm are cousins, their bond is definitely more like siblings.

“She’s loving and protective like Khloé was with Rob [Kardashian],” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Khloé already sees her and Rob’s dynamic in True and Psalm.”

The Good American founder’s daughter seems to be very popular among her cousins. According to Blac Chyna, her daughter Dream Kardashian‘s favorite cousin is True. In fact, “they are really just super connected,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“They talk their baby talk to each other, Dream says more, of course, and touch each other’s little faces,” the source said about the girls’ relationship. “Khloé and Rob just love their special bond. But True bonds with all her cousins really well.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, is also pretty close with True. “Stormi is very shy around strangers, like most kids her age, but the moment she sees True and Chicago, she just lights up,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Stormi is very loving toward her cousins, and Kylie just loves that they have each other. The family likes to joke and calls them a much sweeter, mini-version of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian].”

Clearly, everyone adores True, and though her family wasn’t able to attend her birthday party on April 12 because of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, they made sure to show her a lot of love — especially her grandma Kris Jenner.

“Kris is calling in every favor she can,” a separate source added. “She’s ordered True everything from adorable princess dresses in multiple colors to colorful Doc Martens boots to match. Some toys, balloons, flowers and tasty desserts have been ordered and are on their way to Khloé’s house.” How sweet!

