A friendly visit? Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss was spotted leaving Tom Sandoval and ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s house amid the ongoing drama.

The SUR employee, 28, was seen wearing a pair of gray sweatpants and a black long-sleeved tee while carrying multiple bags as she got into a car outside of Tom’s home, according to photos published by Page Six on Thursday, March 30. While the outlet reported that Raquel had arrived at the Valley Village, Los Angeles, home late on Tuesday evening and left the following afternoon, a rep for Tom, 40, denied that the two had a sleepover in a statement to Life & Style.

“Raquel stopped by Tom’s House after an interview with Evolution Media,” the rep explained. “Tom was going out of town, and Raquel stopped by to say ‘bye’ before he left. The truth is she stopped by for 20 minutes. The bags she had were shopping bags.”

“Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution,” the rep told the outlet.

Raquel’s brief appearance at the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s home came just one week after the duo were seen together for the first time since their cheating scandal broke the internet, filming the season 10 reunion. The cast shot the upcoming special on March 23.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Earlier this month, Life & Style confirmed that Ariana, 37, and Tom broke up after dating for nearly nine years after he hooked up with Raquel.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” an insider close to Ariana told Life & Style on March 3. Ariana had also temporarily deactivated her Instagram account following the news.

The situation dubbed “Scandoval” sent VPR fans and cast members into a serious tizzy. Tom and Raquel publicly apologized to Ariana via their respective Instagram accounts. However, the damage was already done, as Ariana kept a distance from both of them while receiving public supportive messages from other costars. She even flew off to Mexico for the picture-perfect escape away from all the madness happening in California.

Despite experiencing the heartbreak in the public eye, Ariana broke her silence by reactivating her Instagram and penning a strong, lengthy note.

“I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family and people I’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” the VPR star wrote on March 16. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world, and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn’t kill me better run.”

Fans are now dying to see the upcoming season 10 reunion episode, especially since a teaser dropped on March 20 featuring Ariana and Tom addressing their messy breakup.

At the end of the pair’s discussion, Tom asked his ex if she wanted anything while he rummaged through the kitchen of their home, only for her to respond, “For you to die.”