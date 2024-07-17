It’s official! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have welcomed their first child together. The proud new parents were photographed on July 3 leaving Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica with their bundle of joy.

“Vanessa can’t stop smiling,” a source says of the actress, 35. “She wasn’t prepared for the emotions that overtook her when she saw her baby for the first time.”

An instant sense of protectiveness was included in that package. “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time,” Vanessa sniped of the paparazzi that were waiting outside the hospital for her and her husband, 28. “Despite all of that, mom, dad and baby are happy and healthy.”