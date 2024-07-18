VPR’s Scheana Shay Regrets Rekindling Tom Sandoval Friendship

Fans saw Scheana Shay agree to rekindling her friendship with Tom Sandoval in the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale, but now the reality star is regretting her decision.

“As I’m walking around on this beautiful day in London, I keep getting messages about this lawsuit,” Scheana, 39, said in a clip shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 17. “I know you’re all waiting for me to weigh in, so here’s what I have to say.”

The “Good as Gold” singer continued, “Tom Sandoval – s–t thing to do after a s—ty think you already did. Like, what are you thinking? No, this is not someone I want to be friends with. This is not who I align in my values with. Call me a f–king idiot, OK?”

Scheana also pointed out that she told Tom, 41, at the Vanderpump Rules finale to “not make her look like an idiot.”

“Well, you did!” Scheana said.

The Bravolebrity continued her “rant” and described Tom’s lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix as “cruel” and “vile.” Scheana said that she felt like it “negates any remorse [Tom] tried to show at the reunion.”

The mom of one also slammed Tom’s comments about Raquel Leviss’ decision to sue Ariana, 39, at the reunion when he called her a “coward”

“You all were together for almost a decade,” Scheana explained, referencing Tom and Ariana’s relationship. “You shared a mortgage. You shared bills. You shared passcodes, OK? She knew your password. So, this invasion of privacy? F–k off.”

On Tuesday, July 16, Tom filed a lawsuit against Ariana and accused her of “obtain[ing] access” to the sexually explicit video of Raquel, 29, on Tom’s phone, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer also claimed that Ariana made “copies” of the video in question and “distributed” them to Raquel and others.

However, Ariana’s lawyer, Jordan Susman, wasted no time in firing back at Tom’s claims.

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix,” Jordan told Us Weekly. “From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing. Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices.”

Jordan continued, “If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair. For Mr. Sandoval to go from begging Ms. Madix for forgiveness to blaming her for his wrongdoing speaks for itself. Even months after the New York Times branded Mr. Sandoval ‘the most hated man in America,’ he has clearly learned nothing and believes it necessary to continue torturing Ms. Madix in a vain effort to rehabilitate his image. Ms. Madix is confident that a jury will see through this latest ploy and dismiss his frivolous claims.”