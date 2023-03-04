Ouch! Travis Barker took followers along with him as he underwent surgery on his finger. The Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband went through different levels of finger dislocation, and the pictures are brutal! Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about his injury, surgery and recovery.

What Happened to Travis Barker’s Finger?

Though he married one of the most famous reality television figures on the planet. Travis was known previously for his prominent role as the drummer for hit band Blink-182. His signature drumming style is on the ferocious side, and just a glimpse at his social media presence will show how dedicated he is as a musician. But on February 12, 2023, fans noticed that Travis was wearing strips of black tape around two fingers on his left hand instead of his wedding ring, leading some to ask the drummer what happened.

“My ring finger is swollen, dislocated and black and blue,” Travis replied in the comment section on his Instagram post. By the end of the month, things weren’t looking much better for the musician. “Surgery tomorrow,” he captioned a series of videos on February 28, showing his dislocated finger on his left hand. The drummer’s knuckle was clearly out of place and he wore a splint in the meantime.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Did Travis Barker Have Surgery?

On March 3, 2023, Travis underwent surgery on his left hand to fix a torn ligament that was stopping him from playing the drums. “Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery,” he wrote on social media after the operation. “It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play drums without it.”

Can Travis Barker Still Play the Drums?

Despite the dislocated finger and the surgery, Travis will still be able to perform and play the drums, the instrument he is best known for. “It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically,” the Blink-182 drummer carried on in his post-surgery social media update. “So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon.” He went on to share a stomach-turning photo of his finger that the squeamish may not want to look at.

How Did Kourtney Kardashian React to Travis Barker’s Surgery?

On the day of her husband’s operation, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum carried on as normal until she posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing the hit Aretha Franklin song, “I Say a Little Prayer.” Four hours later, she posted Travis’ update to her own social media and wrote alongside his hospital photo, “thank you God, amen,” accompanied by prayer hand and heart emojis.