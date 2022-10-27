Beachy vibes! Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker purchased a new home in Santa Barbara, California, from comedian Conan O’Brien for $14.5 million. A look inside the abode proves that this will be a relaxing retreat for the A-list couple.

The Kardashians star, 43, and Blink-182 drummer, 46, bought the home from the former late-night host, 59, on October 21, Us Weekly confirmed. The crown jewel of the home is the amazing location right on the beach, and they even have a private staircase that leads right to the sand.

The 2,100-square-foot home has a unique set up, as it is split between a two-bedroom main house and two-bedroom guest house. After Conan purchased the home, which has three and a half bathrooms, in 2015 for less than $8 million, he renovated the space into a casual yet chic beach retreat with all the bells and whistles.

While enjoying views of the water from the soundproofed balcony, Kourtney and Travis can cook a delicious vegan meal using the built-in BBQ. In addition, the two-car garage is outfitted with a Tesla charging station and the open concept living and kitchen space features large windows that can completely open to create an inside-outside feel.

Kourtney and Travis, who reside in Calabasas, California, love taking relaxing getaways, especially with their blended family. The Poosh founder shares three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, with ex Scott Disick, and the musician has three children, stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, and teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The brood already spends a lot of time at Kourtney’s sprawling home in Palm Springs, California. She purchased the six-bedroom mansion for over $10 million in May 2021. Their kids love swimming in the gigantic swimming pool and hanging out in the spacious backyard, which features amazing views of the mountains. Kourt’s desert home purchase wasn’t totally random, considering her mom, Kris Jenner, bought her own $12 million, 14,500-square-foot vacation home in the area in 2018.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family has no problem scooping up desirable real estate, they always outfit their houses to reflect their personal styles.

“When it comes to decorating their homes, they spare no expense,” a source previously told Life & Style about the famous family. “Between filming their shows at home to entertaining and hosting parties at home and showing off their spaces on Instagram, they make sure that their homes are picture-perfect at all times.”

As for Kourtney, she “has a very close relationship” with English designer Martin Lawrence Bullard, the source said, noting that his professional services cost “tens of thousands of dollars.” However, the reality star being so “passionate” about interior design has led to her doing plenty of her own decorating.

“Kourtney has toyed with working as a designer herself over the years,” the source continued. “She really loves designing her outdoor space to make it peaceful and livable for her and the kids.”

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Kourtney and Travis’ new Santa Barbara home!