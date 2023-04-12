Former Vanderpump Rules star Vail Bloom was only on the hit Bravo series for one season, but she still left a lasting impression with fans along the way. After her sudden exit from the show, Vail continued to be a presence onscreen in different projects, and she recently opened up about her experience working on VPR. So, what happened to Vail after she left the reality TV life?

Why Did Vail Bloom Leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’

The Boston native joined the hit reality series in season 3, which premiered in 2014. As a hostess at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, Vail was one of the famous SUR employees alongside her former castmates. Eventually, viewers watched the drama unfold when she became interested in Jax Taylor.

Vail has not publicly confirmed the reason behind her departure from the show. However, she noted during a February 2023 interview with SoapHub that while she “felt safe” in the cast, she “got out of there as soon as possible” in the end.

“My experience on the show was fine,” the Young and the Restless star told the outlet. “I had no idea how many people watched reality TV. A friend of mine from Princeton was one of the show’s producers. He said, ‘You’re hanging out here [at Lisa’s restaurant] anyway.’”

Did Vail Bloom Date Chris Pine?

At the time of her exit, fans wondered whether Vail’s rumored high-profile romance with actor Chris Pine in 2015 was the reason for leaving VPR. However, the rumor didn’t surface until after she left the show.

What Happened to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Vail Bloom?

The Princeton University graduate has been a busy bee after she left the Bravo limelight. Since she starred on Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2010, Vail reprised her role as Heather Stevens in early 2023.

“It’s always great to come back to Y&R,” Vail told SoapHub. “I’m so thankful to everyone, especially the fans. It’s humbling and an honor to come back as Heather.”

Thanks to her time on daytime television, Vail has received an Emmy nomination and has appeared in multiple TV series, including Entourage and Cold Case.

Throughout the late 2000s, the former architecture major began starring in feature-length films, from Too Late to Surviving the Wild, for which she also served as an executive producer. Vail is currently working on an undisclosed movie that is expected to be a drama and thriller, she noted during her February 2023 interview.

“Thank goodness for my years at Y&R. This is a condensed shoot,” the former Connecticut resident explained. “I think [the producers] wanted someone they knew they could trust who could handle a ton of material, shoot quickly, and, when needed, shift quickly.”

Does Vail Bloom Have Any Kids?

Vail welcomed her daughter, Charlie, in August 2018 and her son, Jack, in January 2020. She has not revealed who her children’s father is.