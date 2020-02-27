Less than two weeks after Brandon Jenner and wife Cayley Stoker welcomed twin boys, fans finally get to learn what the couple named their sons. The musician’s mom, Linda Thompson, revealed their unique names in a sweet Instagram post on February 26.

“@caylita_ and @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!!” she wrote. “Bo Thompson Jenner and Sam Stoker Jenner — already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family — with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable!”

Courtesy of Linda Thompson/Instagram

Bo means “living,” and “is of Slavic origin,” according to BabyNames.com. Meanwhile, Sam, “means Short Form Of Samuel Or Samantha and is of English origin.” The cool thing about the boys’ names is that their middle names seem to pay tribute to the main ladies in their lives. Stoker is their mom’s maiden last name, while Thompson is their grandma Linda’s.

Brandon and Cayley welcomed the twins on February 19. The twins are first for the couple, however, Brandon has a 4-year-old daughter named Eva, whom he shares with ex-wife Leah Felder.

Neither Brandon nor his lady has opened up about the birth of their sons, but we can imagine he’s over the moon with their bundles of joy. Besides, the singer-songwriter is head over heels for Cayley, and his recent birthday shout-out to her proves it.

“I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you,” he wrote on Instagram on January 26. “You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!”

He continued, “I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. “Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do.”

The brunette beauty feels the same way about her beau. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” she divulged to People in August 2019. How sweet!