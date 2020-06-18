It won’t be long until Kailyn Lowry becomes a mother of four! The Teen Mom 2 star is expected to give birth to her bundle of joy in late July.

Though she hasn’t revealed her due date, the 28-year-old’s pregnancy updates have given away details of when her son will likely be born. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant, and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness and absolutely no energy,” she said in February when announcing she was pregnant. That means, Kailyn was almost four months pregnant at the time.

In May, the MTV star revealed she was 29 weeks pregnant, which is a little over seven months. Kail also expressed that out of her all her pregnancies, this one has been easiest on her physically. However, it’s been difficult on her mental health.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

She revealed she’s concerned because her baby was breech. Additionally, being quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic didn’t help when it came to having peace of mind. “Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy. We’ve been keeping busy at home — planning and decorating his nursery, I can’t wait to show you the finished product!” she wrote on Instagram.

On top of that, the 16 and Pregnant alum had to deal with some issues between her and her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, who is her third and fourth child’s father. Kailyn claimed Chris cheated on her with his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s hurtful,” she told Us Weekly in March about his betrayal. “When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has. When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

Chris then called her out. “Idea. Stop talking bout some BS that ain’t true for ratings and drama,” the father of two shared on Instagram. “She gotta new man let’s move on.”

Kailyn hasn’t confirmed or denied if she’s currently dating someone. These days, she seems to just be focused on her kids.