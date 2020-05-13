How cute! Pregnant Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a photo of her adorable nursery for baby No. 4 on Tuesday, May 12.

“Making progress,” the 28-year-old captioned the photo, which featured a neutral-toned room with animal portraits on the walls.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

While this will be Kail’s fourth son, this marks her second child with ex Chris Lopez. The former couple share 2-year-old son Lux. Kailyn is also mom to 10-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. She also has a 6-year-old son named Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Kailyn and Chris have had an on-and-off relationship since 2016. Unfortunately, Kailyn admitted it took her a while to realize it was never going to work out for them.

“I accept my stupidity here,” she revealed in March via Instagram when a fan account slammed Lux’s father. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while … Can y’all let it go now?”

Earlier that month, the MTV personality spoke candidly about Chris’ alleged infidelity when another fan account shared a photo of him and an ex-girlfriend.

“They’ve been together this whole time,” Kailyn replied. “Nobody needs to pass this ‘tea’ along like I don’t know. I hope they can work it out this time!”

Despite staying strong, it hasn’t been easy for the soon-to-be mom of four. “It’s hurtful,” she told Us Weekly at the time about Chris’ betrayal. “When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.” However, Chris claimed that wasn’t the case.

In February, Kailyn announced she was expecting her fourth child. A few weeks later, she revealed on Instagram that she was taking name suggestions from her followers for her baby boy. However, she confessed Chris won’t have a say in the name!