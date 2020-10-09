Baby joy! Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster are pregnant and expecting their first child together — but when is she due? The American Idol alum will likely give birth to her bundle of joy in late March or early April 2021.

The 36-year-old flaunted her growing baby bump while running errands with the composer, 70, in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, October 6. According to Healthline, an expectant mother’s baby bump starts to show during the second trimester. For women with smaller frames, they tend to notice their bumps for the first time at the 12-week mark, so it seems the singer is already almost halfway through her pregnancy.

The parents-to-be are unsurprisingly thrilled about their upcoming arrival. “Katharine is enjoying being pregnant and she’s even more excited about meeting the baby,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “The pregnancy is the best thing that’s happened to her all year. David is thrilled, too. He can’t believe he’s going to be a dad of six!”

Sources confirmed to People the starlet and the Canadian crooner were expecting a baby on Thursday, October 8. David is already father to five children: daughters Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, whom he shares with second wife Rebecca Dyer as well as two daughters — Allison, 50, and Amy, 46 — from previous relationships.

Having a baby amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic is no easy feat — but luckily, the Smash star has a great support system surrounding her. “Obviously Katharine is slightly nervous about being a first-time mom,” the source exclusively explains. “Fortunately, David had lots of experience and is putting her mind at ease! He knows she’ll be a complete natural and says she has nothing to worry about.”

Being an older father raising a newborn can certainly be tiring, but Yolanda Hadid‘s ex-husband is young at heart. “David has so much energy for his age and doesn’t have a problem with running errands when Katharine is tired,” the insider gushes about the music executive.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

David and Katherine met in 2006 when he mentored her and other contestants during season 5 of the singing competition series. They got engaged in June 2018 and said “I do” a year later in front of 150 of their closest friends and family at the Armenian Church of St Yeghiche in the South Kensington neighborhood of London.