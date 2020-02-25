So close to the end! Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor is winding down, but will he find his wife or walk away single? Soon enough, fans will get an insight as to what happened with the pilot, 28, and the final ladies on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. ABC is taking the same approach they did with Hannah Brown‘s season — the first night will be a two-hour episode, and the second night will be the After the Final Rose special.

Peter has been on a wild ride this season, to say the least. At the moment, the handsome hunk narrowed down his final three ladies to Madison, 23, Victoria F., 26, and Hannah Ann, 23. But for the first time, the ending was not leaked, so fans are really stumped as to what happens this time around.

ABC

Hannah Ann recently revealed she’s moving to Los Angeles, and social media users are convinced this means she ends up with Peter since he was born and raised in Westlake Village, California — a.k.a. 40 miles west of the city. “Open mind. Open eyes. Open heart,” she captioned a photo on Instagram on February 19. “HOTTIE OMG … come see me!!!!!” fellow Bachelor Nation favorite Hannah Godwin wrote. “[Two] more weeks left until I will be living near you!!” the brunette babe replied.

Meanwhile, others think Peter actually ends up with producer Julie LaPlaca since they were both spotted at The Stonehaus Winery in California on February 19. Prior to that, Julie spent time with his family in New York City during New Year’s Eve.

“Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy,” Robert Mills told Entertainment Tonight.

But on the February 24 episode, Madison pulled Peter aside before she flew to Australia to tell him she didn’t want him to sleep with the other women, and if he did, it would make it really hard for her to move on. “It’s kind of a make or break for me,” she revealed to Hannah Ann. Later on, Madison told Peter she’s a virgin, and Peter admitted he was intimate with the other women in the fantasy suite.

ABC

So, will Madison walk away? Does Peter find his wife after all of this? Soon enough we will have all the answers about Peter’s love life!