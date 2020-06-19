It’s hard to live without your Bravo boost. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and its east coast counterpart, Real Housewives of New York, are currently on a summer hiatus — and yes, we’re sad about it. So, we rounded up some fast facts about when the shows come back. After all, you don’t want to miss a thing.

Why are the shows on hiatus in the first place?

RHOBH cast member Denise Richards set the record straight on why the intermission was necessary while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show on June 16.

“I think that we’re on hiatus because we got so far behind with the confessionals with the COVID,” the actress, 49, explained. “We just recently started doing them where we’re filming ourselves basically. We have someone come in and set everything up with a mask … so we got behind for that. So I think that’s part of the reason why we have to go on hiatus. We gotta catch up with the episodes.”

When were the last new episodes?

The last new Beverly Hills episode aired on June 3, while the last new New York episode aired on June 11.

RHONY cast member Sonja Morgan confirmed the two-week hiatus as well before their final new episode. “After tomorrow’s RHONY, we are dark two weeks,” the 56-year-old wrote in an Instagram comment on June 10.

Where did we leave off on RHOBH?

You probably remember it … because the episode was full of drama. Denise and her husband, Aaron Phypers, stormed out of a backyard barbecue at Kyle Richards‘ house after the “threesome” situation was brought up again. In case you forgot, the soap opera starlet got angry with the rest of the ladies for being a little too loud while discussing threesomes during a hangout in her backyard — with her children present. Denise was also accused of “mom-shaming.”

Shutterstock (2)

Where did we leave off on RHONY?

The last episode of the east coast series shocked fans and followers. Tinsley Mortimer came back from a trip to Chicago and announced her relationship with Scott Kluth was back on. Then, the unthinkable happened: It was revealed the 44-year-old had gotten engaged to her off-and-on boyfriend and would no longer be appearing on the series. It was definitely bittersweet!

When will the shows be back with new episodes?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is scheduled to return with a new episode on July 8, while Real Housewives of New York will return a few days earlier on July 2.