She’s getting that fairytale she wanted! Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer left the show after the June 11 episode of the Bravo series — but it was for the best. The 44-year-old finally got engaged to longtime love Scott Kluth, a.k.a. the Koupon King of Chicago. We rounded up some fast facts about Tins’ fiancé as she says goodbye to the show that made her a household name and starts a new life in the Windy City.

Where Is Scott From?

The successful businessman, 40, hails from Lakewood, Ohio and now resides in Chicago. After completing high school in his hometown, he attended Northern Illinois University and graduated in 1999.

What Is Scott’s Job?

The Ohio native is the founder of CouponCabin, a couponing site he started as a 25-year-old with a modest $30,000. He previously worked at Sears but left due to the corporate environment and decided to start his own company.

“I had gotten to a point where I was unhappy with the red tape and politics of it all, so I said, ‘Why not try and start a coupon site?’ At the time there weren’t any sites like that,” the entrepreneur told the Chicago Tribune in April 2018.

The successful venture is how Scott got his nickname, of course.

Can We Find Scott on Social Media?

No! Part of the ~mystery~ surrounding the discount mogul is that he doesn’t have an internet presence. It seems like only Tinsley and his close confidants get to know the real Scott.

How Did He and Tinsley Meet?

Former RHONY costar Carole Radziwill introduced the lovebirds during season 9 of the beloved series in 2017. They hit it off immediately during the double date and even kissed for the first time that night. They dated off-again, on-again in a long distance relationship since then — and their relationship thrived when they resided in the same city.

How Did Scott Propose?

The business founder got down on one knee while the couple was in Chicago together in November 2019 — and set up a little distraction with some Christmas carolers.

“Scott’s apartment is close to where the carolers were,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “They were walking to dinner and they saw these carolers, and they broke into Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years,’ which is their song. It took Tinsley a few seconds to figure out what was going on, but then Scott got down on one knee. He’d organized the whole thing with the carolers in advance.”