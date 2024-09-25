The Masked Singer is back for season 12! While most of the show’s original judges have returned for the new set of episodes, longtime star Nicole Scherzinger has been replaced upon her exit. Who are the judges for the latest season of the singing competition show?

Who Are the Judges on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

Original panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ken Jeong are all returning as judges for season 12 of The Masked Singer, and Rita Ora will also serve as a judge after she made her debut during season 11.

Rita is no stranger to the franchise, and served as a judge on The Masked Singer UK for the first four seasons beginning in 2020. However, it was revealed in September 2024 that she was replaced by Love Island star Maya Jama for season 5 of The Masked Singer UK.

“I’m such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel – is going to be so much fun!” Jama said about taking over Rita’s role on the UK version of the show. “I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings. I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!”

Why Did Nicole Scherzinger Leave ‘The Masked Singer’?

Nicole initially left The Masked Singer to star in London’s West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard. The show, which opened in September 2023, ran for a 16-week limited run. Her performance was critically praised, and Nicole won Best Actress in a Musical at the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards for the role.

While the “Buttons” singer was initially only supposed to miss season 11 of The Masked Singer, her schedule became more complicated when it was announced in March 2024 that Sunset Boulevard would be transferring to Broadway in September of that year.

After Rita was announced as Nicole’s replacement, she took to social media to share the exciting news. “So happy the secret is finally out,” she wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I’m joining the @maskedsingerfox US! Can’t wait to try and guess who’s behind the mask with the other panelists.”

Who Is the Host of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

Nick Cannon is reprising his role of host for season 12 of The Masked Singer. The California native clearly loves starring on the show, and has gushed about the gig in the past.

Ahead of the season 12 premiere, Nick reflected on the show beginning its 12th season and compared it to him having 12 children. “[Twelve seasons], right? It’s a dozen,” Nick jokingly told Page Six in September 2024. “Got the same amount of kids!”

Nick shares Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden, Powerful Queen, and Rise with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion and Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary with Bre Tiesi, Onyx with LaNisha Cole and Halo with Alyssa Scott. The pair were also parents to son Zen, who in 2021 due to a brain tumor when he was just 5-months-old.

When Does ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Air?

Season 12 of The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.