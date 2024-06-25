Who Is Brooke Mueller Actress and Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wife

Brooke Mueller shot to fame when she married Charlie Sheen in 2008. Now, she’s been questioned by authorities in friend Matthew Perry‘s death investigation after his fatal ketamine overdose, and people want to know more about her.

Where Is Brooke Mueller From?

Brooke was born in Ellenville, New York, in 1977 to Allen Mueller and Moira Fiore. When she was 12, her father was killed in a motorcycle crash. Two years later, Brooke moved to Palm Beach, Florida, when her mother married millionaire real estate developer Kenneth Wolofsky. She graduated from Palm Beach’s private The Benjamin School.

Brooke Mueller Worked as an Actress

After high school, Brooke moved to Los Angeles and attended Pepperdine University in Malibu. She landed bit parts in 1998’s USA High and 1999’s Witchouse. She had an uncredited role in the 2004 film A Love Song for Bobby Long.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brooke Mueller Was Married to Charlie Sheen

The former Palm Beach socialite wed the actor on May 30, 2008, surrounded by family and friends at a Beverly Hills estate. They were introduced in 2006 by mutual friend Rebecca Gayheart and got engaged the following year.

The nuptials took place less than two years after Charlie’s divorce from actress Denise Richards, with whom he shares two daughters.

Trouble in their marriage became public when Charlie was arrested on Christmas morning in 2009 after Brooke claimed he threatened her with a knife during a fight at their Aspen, Colorado, rental home. He was eventually sentenced to 30 days in a drug rehab center, 30 days of probation and 36 hours of anger management.

The pair filed for divorce in November 2010.

Does Brooke Mueller Have Children?

The former actress shares twin boys with Charlie. They welcomed sons Bob and Max on March 14, 2009.

Brooke Mueller Has Battled Substance Abuse Issues and Has an Arrest History

Prior to marrying Charlie, the aspiring real estate investor was arrested on DUI charges in Palm Beach County, Florida in 1996. In March 2001, she was arrested for cocaine possession in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The third-degree felony charges were dropped after she didn’t test positive for the drug.

Brooke checked into a “wellness program” in North Carolina in January 2010 following the Christmas Day fight with Charlie. She checked into a sober living house shortly after Thanksgiving in 2010, Brooke’s lawyer, Yale Galanter, told TMZ, saying the reason was to “maintain her health.”

Brooke was arrested in December 2011 and charged with cocaine possession with intent to distribute – a felony – and third-degree assault in Aspen following a fight with a fellow bar patron.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Shortly thereafter, her rep confirmed to People that Brooke checked herself into a long-term, in-patient treatment center deal with her issues surrounding sobriety. Completing the intensive rehab ended up being part of the plea deal she reached in March 2012, which also included one year of probation in lieu of jail time.

When Los Angeles’s Child and Family Services removed Bob and Max from Brooke’s home in May 2013, she was in Palm Desert’s Betty Ford Clinic undergoing a treatment program for her substance abuse issues. The boys were temporarily placed in Denise’s custody.

Brooke was back in rehab again in 2019, after Page Six obtained video of her preparing to smoke what appeared to be methamphetamine. Her rep announced she had “voluntarily checked herself into a trauma center on the East Coast and is under the care of professionals.”

“Like millions of others battling this disease will tell you, staying sober is a daily challenge,” the spokesperson continued, “but Brooke is committed to getting better and working hard to overcome this and get well.”

In December 2023, friends of Brooke told Page Six that she was working a 12-step program and “she really likes it,” adding, “It seems to be working for her,” when it came to her sobriety.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Brooke Mueller Was Questioned in Matthew Perry’s Death Investigation

As In Touch reported on June 24, 2024, Brooke was questioned by authorities in connection to Matthew’s October 28, 2023, death, where he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Two months after the Friends alum died, the medical examiner officially ruled the cause of death was from “acute effects of ketamine,” with drowning as a contributing factor “due to the likelihood of submersion into the pool as he lapsed into unconsciousness,” according to the autopsy report.

In May 2024, the LAPD launched a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the circumstances surrounding Matthew’s death.

Investigators believe the actor got the fatal ketamine dose from someone else, which led them to Brooke after she and Matthew formed a friendship while in rehab.

“It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew’s death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” said the insider. “She’s hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”

“The officers searched her room, and she surrendered everything. She was completely cooperative.” the source continued. It’s not entirely clear what they were looking for, added the insider, “but the inquiry was tied to the investigation into how Matthew acquired the drugs that killed him.”