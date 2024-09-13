Who Is Chandler Kinney? Meet the Actress and DWTS Contestant

Dancing With the Stars season 33 is almost here and it’s time to get to know some of the celebs who will be hitting the dance floor. Chandler Kinney was announced as one of the contestants and fans of the show are chomping at the bit to learn more about the Pretty Little Liars: Summer School star.

Who Is Chandler Kinney on ‘DWTS’ Season 33?

Chandler first got her start on Nickelodeon’s The Haunted Hathaways before eventually nabbing a role in the Lethal Weapon TV series. However, she’s best known for her work in the Disney Channel movie Zombies 2 and as Tabby Hawthorne in the Pretty Little Liars reboot.

Chandler couldn’t hold in her excitement about her spot on Dancing With the Stars, and she gushed about the opportunity on social media.

“Over the moon (and stars) to announce that I’ll be joining season 33 of @dancingwiththestars!!!!” Chandler wrote via Instagram on September 4, 2024. “This feels like a DREAM that I don’t want to wake up from!! Lil bb chan who wouldn’t stop dancing in the aisles of the grocery store would be losing her mind right now. #DWTS”

Chandler has dance experience, as she started dancing when she was just 3 years old and has trained in tap, ballet, contemporary, jazz and hip hop.

Chandler also described about how supportive her Pretty Little Liars: Summer School costars were when they heard the big news.

“I called them last night right before I went to bed. They’re all so excited and they’re gonna be watching every single week. I love that,” Chandler told Us Weekly in an interview published on September 5, 2024.

Disney/Andrew Eccles

The Disney Channel star also said that she hoped her background in acting could help her on the dance floor.

“I think just doing character work will help each week,” Chandler explained. “We’re going to bring different stories to life. So I think getting into the headspace and psyche of that will help a lot. I have a big passion for dance so if there’s any kind of advantage, it’s just that I love it so much. I think it makes it so much easier when you’re running toward something you love. Otherwise, I’m gonna leave it up to the Dancing With the Stars gods.”

Who Is Chandler Kinney Partnered With on ‘DWTS’ Season 33?

Chandler is partnered with Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong for this season. While Chandler said she was excited to be dancing with Brandon, some pictures shared by The Sun on September 11, 2024, hinted there might be some trouble behind the scenes.

Brandon and Chandler were photographed leaving practice in Los Angeles and some thought the two appeared to be having an intense conversation. However, it’s not unusual for partners on the competition series to butt heads.

Who Else Is in the ‘DWTS’ Season 33 Cast?

Along with Chandler, actors such as Reginald VelJohnson and Tori Spelling will be a part of Dancing With the Stars season 33. Plus, fans will see Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher and professional athletes Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola. Reality TV stars Joey Graziadei, Jenn Tran and Phaedra Parks, Julia Roberts’ brother Eric Roberts, con artist Anna Delvy and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader are also set to join the cast.