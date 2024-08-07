Gloria “Miss Glo” Hampton is the new dance coach in town. Following in the footsteps of Abby Lee Miller, Glo is leading a whole new group of dancers on Hulu’s reboot Dance Moms: A New Era. In light of the new show, fans are likely wondering who Glo is, what her dance experience is and if she has a relationship with Abby.

Who Is Dance Moms: A New Era’s Miss Glo?

Glo has a long history in the dance world, and she currently leads the Bleu Junior Elites from Studio Bleu in Ashburn, Virginia. Over the course of her career, she has helped guide students to dance professionally on Broadway, in music videos, on tours and in movies.

Additionally, Glo has served as a national judge for Dance One.

What Is Dance Moms: A New Era’s Miss Glo’s Dance Experience?

The reality star opened up about her love of dance during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style in August 2024.

“I actually wanted to be a gymnast,” she recalled about her first introduction to the dance world. “My mom signed me up at a local gym, or it was a local dance studio that offered tumbling.”

She said that the studio taught “a combination of gymnastics and jazz,” which led to her initial interest in dancing. “My sister’s danced for maybe a year. They wanted nothing to do with it,” Glo added. “So I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll sign up for that.’ And then I just fell in love with the dance side of it. I did compete gymnastics through high school, but I really just fell in love with dance.”

As for her favorite types of dance, Glo said she’s a fan of lyrical. “Lyrical is like a combination of, kind of, ballet and jazz and contemporary, so it’s very technically based … That’s where my heart lays,” she shared. “I also love musical theater. So completely opposite ends of the spectrum, but those are, I think, my two favorites.”

Does Dance Moms: A New Era’s Miss Glo Know Abby Lee Miller?

Glo revealed in the premiere episode of Dance Moms: A New Era that she and Abby were once friends, and she further discussed their friendship while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

“We actually became friends through the original show. My daughter and I made a couple of appearances,” she said about meeting Abby on the original Lifetime show when she appeared on seasons 3 and 4 alongside her daughter, Kaeli Ware. “We go back a long way in the dance world, so we kind of bonded over that and became very good friends.”

Hulu

While Abby did “congratulate” Glo when she booked the new show, she admitted that their dynamic seemed to change once filming began. “I did reach out to her at some point during filming to come join the team and visit us,” Glo revealed. “She wasn’t really receptive and I think, like, her demeanor changed a little bit through the text messages that I got.”

“It was pretty clear that she just maybe wasn’t as supportive as I expected her to be,” she continued, adding that she and Abby “haven’t talked since.” However, she seemed open to reconnecting with Abby and said she hoped they could “chat again and that she would support the show” because “she was a big part of making it what it is.”