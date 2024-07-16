Who Is Emma Roberts’ Fiance? Meet Cody John Amid Engagement

Emma Roberts may be living in an American Horror Story in front of the camera, but she’s living a fairytale behind the scenes. Despite their under-the-radar romance, the actress announced her engagement with fiancé Cody John in July 2024. Since Emma keeps the details of her relationship private, fans want to know more about the man she’s going to say “I do” to.

What Is Cody John’s Job?

The pair click in more ways than one, including their occupations. Cody is a rising actor who has appeared in TV shows including Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark.

When Did Emma and Cody Start Dating?

Cody hard launched his relationship with the Scream Queens star via Instagram in August 2022. There was no need to speculate if they were dating as they shared a kiss during a night boat ride.

“sweet sweet,” he captioned the post.

Two months later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Emma and Cody’s chemistry “is off the charts” and they were “quietly seeing each other” for a few months at the time.

“She’s really happy. [They] totally click on every level,” the insider said at the time.

Although Emma doesn’t flaunt her relationship with Cody, she doesn’t hide it, either. The Tell Me Lies executive producer included a sweet photo with Cody in her 2022 roundup via Instagram and later wished him a happy birthday in March 2023.

“Happy birthday sheesh,” she captioned the post, which included a selfie of the pair in a helicopter and another as they sat poolside.

Taking the Next Step

Emma announced their engagement via Instagram on July 16, 2024, writing, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone.

The post featured a photo of the lovebirds as they flashed wide smiles by a grassy field and water while Emma flashed her massive diamond ring.

Emma Roberts/ Instagram

The Unfabulous actress is one popular lady as her Hollywood friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Nina Dobrev, Lindsay Lohan and Ashley Tisdale were among the few starlets to send sweet messages to the soon-to-be bride and groom.

Who Has Emma Roberts Dated ​in the Past?

The We’re the Millers actress has always been guarded with the privacy of her relationships.

“I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended. It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2019.

At the time, Emma was freshly in her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The couple welcomed their son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, in December 2020. Although they were seemingly headed toward an engagement, a source told Us Weekly that their main focus was their son.

“They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment,” a source the outlet in January 2020. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious.”

Emma and Garrett split in January 2022 after three years of dating because “it wasn’t working.”

Emma has also dated AHS costar Evan Peters, her most public romance, ​from 2012 to 2019. She was also linked to Alex Pettyfer and Chord Overstreet.