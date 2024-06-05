Who Is Hannah Logan Cohen? Therapist, Kendall Jenner's Friend

Fans of Kendall Jenner have noticed her hanging out with Hannah Logan Cohen on a number of occasions and want to know more about the person in the model’s tight-knight circle of friends.

Who Is Kendall Jenner’s Friend Hannah Logan Cohen?

Hannah works as an associate marriage and family therapist, according to her website. She has a Master’s degree in clinical psychology from Antioch University, Los Angeles, and her undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Southern California.

“My client’s well-being and safety is my number one priority, and I strive to support clients with becoming kinder and more curious about themselves and their needs,” Hannah wrote on her site. “I hold hope for my clients until they can hold it themselves.”

Her practice offers virtual sessions for patients. “My approach compliments what you need: traditional talk therapy, mindfulness and elements of spirituality, attachment and relational work, implementing coping skills and resources to help with emotional regulation, child-like approaches, or other interventions that resonate,” she explained. “All treatment goals are arrived at collaboratively and we will work together in a safe, compassionate and loving environment.”

Hannah’s bio also reveals that she “worked in the nonprofit space” before becoming a therapist. Her previous work involved “helping create employment and learning opportunities for people with disabilities.”

Hannah has also done some modeling work. In 2024, she appeared in a campaign for Tommy Hilfiger with Kendall. “so grateful to celebrate friendship for @tommyhilfiger,” she gushed on Instagram.

How Does Kendall Jenner Know Hannah Logan Cohen?

Kendall and Hannah went to the same high school before the Hulu star dropped out to get homeschooled amid her rising modeling and reality television career. They attended Sierra Canyon School, a private institution in Los Angeles.

Does Hannah Logan Cohen Have a Boyfriend?

Hannah is in a relationship with Spencer Stabler, according to Instagram photos of the couple. It’s unclear when they got together, but he first appeared in one of her Instagram pictures at the end of 2021.

Spencer works as an account manager at Art & Science Partners, Inc, per his LinkedIn. His bio says that he is “a Los Angeles native with a background in entertainment, media, music, sports, and more.” The California resident graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a degree in arts, entertainment and media management in 2017.

Hannah Logan Cohen’s Famous Friends

In addition to Kendall, Hannah is also friends with familiar faces like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Cara Delevingne. All three stars follow her on Instagram, where she boasts more than 230,000 followers.