Is Kelsea Ballerini looking for love? The “Legends” songstress is officially on the market following her 2022 divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans.

The country music stars met in 2016 and quickly started dating. Kelsea and Morgan officially tied the knot in December 2017 and had nearly five years of marital bliss. However, she announced their split via Instagram in August 2022.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” Kelsea wrote, in part. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

Morgan, for his part, shared his own statement, writing, “I am very sad to confirm that after almost five years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise, but sadly it’s not.”

Life & Style confirmed that the former couple finalized their divorce in November 2022.

Who Is Kelsea Ballerini Dating?

Following her and Morgan’s split, the songstress is keeping her love life out of the public eye. She’s yet to speak, or even hint, at a new relationship.

What Happened Between Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans?

After news of their split went public, a source told Us Weekly that it was a rocky road for Kelsea and Morgan before their split.

“They’ve been working on their marriage for many years and have even tried therapy,” the insider shared, noting that they had “privately separated at one point” before reconciling. After “trying their best to make it work,” there was “no choice but to officially separate,” the source added.

Court documents obtained by Life & Style revealed that the former flames cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce. In her Instagram statement, Kelsea revealed that splitting up was a “deeply difficult decision” for herself and the “Young Again” singer.

“It’s hard to find the words here … but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons,” she wrote. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can.”

What Did Kelsea Ballerini Say About Her Divorce?

The “Love Is a Cowboy” singer explained that the decision to split was “rough” because of her and Morgan’s feelings.

“It’s not chaotic. It’s not, like, volatile, it just didn’t work,” the Tennessee native told CBS Mornings in October 2022. “And that sometimes is like a difficult narrative to get your head around when you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh. This is a good person. And I’m a good person. And this is just no longer good anymore.’”