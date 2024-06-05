Who Is Kid Culture? Meet Maddie Ziegler's Boyfriend

Maddie Ziegler’s summer is about to be filled with love after taking her relationship with Daniel Hackett, who goes by Kid Culture, public on June 4, 2024. The Dance Moms alum shared PDA-filled photos with her new beau, and fans want to learn more about him!

What Is Kid Culture’s Job?

Kid Culture is a songwriter and producer who achieved immense success as a teen. He has collaborated with A-list artists including Cardi B, Usher and Ed Sheeran. Fun fact: Kid Culture co-wrote and produced Justin Bieber’s 2021 Grammy-nominated song “Yummy” and it only took him 20 minutes to create the beat.

“I’ve always been around music since a young age because my dad is an amazing producer and songwriter,” the ​music mogul previously told CNN. “I remember I started playing drums at like two years old in church, that’s when I first picked up some drumsticks. I just remember that feeling of like, ‘Wow, this feels amazing. I need to keep doing this.’”

Kid Culture also revealed that his parents supported his career at five years old and uprooted to Los Angeles.

Kid Culture was nominated for his first two Grammys in 2020 for his collaboration with YBN Cordae for his album The Lost Boy and Billie Eilish for her single “Bad Guy,” which took home the win for “Song of the Year.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever feel like I’ve completely arrived,” Kid Culture continued to CNN. “I’m the type of person who thinks ‘Once I get to the top, what then?’ What does that look like?”

In January 2023, Kid Culture released his first single, “KEEP IT,” followed by songs “PERSISTENCE OF MEMORY,” “GOODSEX” ​and “HOW I FEEL” later that year.

How Old Is Kid Culture?

The musician is 23 years old as of publication. Kid Culture celebrated his 23rd birthday on June 4, 2024, with girlfriend Maddie. ​Funny enough, the professional dancer’s younger sister, Kenzie Ziegler, shares the same birthday as Kid Culture.

When Did Kid Culture and Maddie Ziegler Start Dating?

It’s unclear when the pair started their romantic relationship before they took it public on June 4, 2024.

Kid Culture/ Instagram

Kid Culture shared a video via Instagram Stories of Maddie holding up a strip of photo booth photos. The following post included a close-up of the snapshots, which included solo shots of the two alongside PDA moments.

Who Has Maddie Ziegler Previously Dated?

The Fallout actress had a four-year relationship with now ex-boyfriend Eddie Benjamin. The two experienced young love as teens before deciding to split in February 2023.