The Outer Banks season 3 premiere date is approaching fast, and fans are dying to find out what happens with their favorite characters, portrayed by series stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Carlacia Grant. However, the cast recently welcomed a new actor to the group named Lou Ferrigno Jr. The Teen Wolf alum’s character will shake things up in the third season, and Netflix viewers are dying to know more about him.

Keep reading to learn more about Lou Ferrigno Jr., his career and his character on Outer Banks.

Who Is Lou Ferrigno Jr.?

The Santa Monica, California, native got his start in showbiz after exploring different career opportunities. Lou attended the prestigious Los Angeles-based University of Southern California, majoring in communication and minoring in business law. He also played as a walk-on linebacker for the USC Trojans but suffered a knee injury at the 2007 Rose Bowl Championship, which eventually led him to dive into acting rather than sports.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After trying his hand at modeling and commercials, Lou later landed film roles. He was cast in the soap opera series Days of Our Lives in 2013 and appeared in recurring roles in multiple TV shows, including How I Met Your Mother, The Young and the Restless and S.W.A.T.

Lou was later cast in The CW network’s Stargirl as the character Hourman.

On top of acting, the former soap opera star is also a producer, having earned his first credit for the 2022 film Nightshade, per his IMDb profile.

What Is Lou Ferrigno Jr.’s Net Worth?

As the son of bodybuilder Lou Ferrigno Sr., Lou Jr.’s net worth is climbing as his career advances with time. According to multiple outlets, the Netflix star has a net worth ranging between $1 million to $5 million.

Who Is Lou Ferrigno Jr. Playing in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Lou will be portraying Ryan, per Deadline. The character is cited as “calm and collected” but also “young and hungry” and works as a top security officer.

The rising star shared a sneak peek at his upcoming appearance on the show by posting the season 3 teaser via his Instagram account in September 2022.

“@obx season 3 trailer got me feeling reaaady!” he captioned the post at the time. “Can’t wait for ya’ll to check out the full package … coming soon!”

In addition to Lou, actors Andy McQueen and Fiona Palomo were also cast to join season 3 of Outer Banks as Carlos Singh and Sofia, respectively.