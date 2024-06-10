Who Is Queer Eye's Jeremiah Brent? Meet the New Cast Member

Bobby Berk announced he was leaving Queer Eye in November 2023, after six years on the series. It was announced that Jeremiah Brent would be taking his place in February 2024, and the news left fans curious about the new star of the popular show.

Who Is ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jeremiah Brent?

Fans might remember Jeremiah from Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project, as that’s when he made his reality TV debut in 2011. Jeremiah served as a styling associate in season 4 before he became the host of Home Made Simple, a home makeover show that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. The Modesto, California, native stayed with the series for two seasons and then took on TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah by Design, which also featured his husband, Nate Berkus. Jeremiah is also the founder of his own design firm, Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), and the company now has locations in both Los Angeles and New York City.

Nate and Jeremiah officially tied the knot in 2014 and have since welcomed two children via egg donors and surrogates – daughter Poppy and son Oskar.

Why Did Bobby Berk Leave ‘Queer Eye’?

Fans were shocked when Bobby announced that he was leaving Queer Eye.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye,” Bobby wrote via Instagram. “It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon.”

After Bobby’s announcement, Us Weekly reported that his departure was due to “challenges with scheduling” and a “loss of interest” from the popular Queer Eye staple.

“The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood,” a source told the publication. “His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

However, a second insider revealed that the decision was “amicable” and Bobby was “not asked to leave.”

‘Queer Eye’ Star Karamo Brown Is Excited About Jeremiah Brent Joining the Cast

Even though Bobby won’t be joining the cast for the upcoming ninth season of the show, fellow Queer Eye star Karamo Brown could hardly contain his excitement regarding Jeremiah.

“It’s exciting, you know, like, Jeremiah is an extremely talented and extremely driven, extremely fun man,” Karamo told Us Weekly in an article published on June 9, 2024. “With Bobby deciding to leave, I think it’s just exciting to have someone else come in who’s excited and I mean, I’m excited about the season [being] one of the best.”

Karamo continued, “I don’t think that he brings something that wasn’t there. But what I think he does is he has his own sense of style. And I think it’s exciting to see someone who has a different sense of style. It’s not better or worse. It’s just different and I think the audience will love it too.”