Not only is Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay a total winner on the field, but his personal life is also just as enviable. He’s engaged to stunning Ukrainian-born model Veronika Khomyn. She’s been part of his life well before he took charge of the NFL franchise and will be cheering him and the Rams on as they go up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 on February 13. Get to know Sean’s fiancée, here!

Veronika Has Been With Sean for Nearly a Decade

The pair began dating something between 2011 and 2013, while she was attending George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and Sean was an assistant coach with the now-Washington Commanders NFL team. Sean’s extraordinary skills landed him the coveted offensive coordinator position with the squad, and the Rams plucked him to be their head coach in January 2017, making Sean at the age of 30 the league’s youngest-ever head coach.

Veronika Moved to Southern California With Sean

Sean purchased a $2.71 million home featuring six bedrooms and six bathrooms in Encino, California, upon relocating to coach the Rams, and Veronika joined him. Their palatial pad has been featured in a number of the Instagram model’s photos, as well as episodes of HBO’s Hard Knocks series in 2020.

Veronika and Sean Got Engaged in 2019

Sean proposed to his gorgeous girlfriend while on a vacation to France in June 2019. Veronika shared their news in an Instagram story, writing, “Can’t wait to call him my husband,” as the she wrapped her arm around Sean to display the dazzling multi-carat princess cut diamond ring he gave her.

Courtesy of Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

Veronika and Sean Love to Travel

The model’s Instagram page is filled with various exotic locations the pair visit in Sean’s off-season. They’ve hit up such destinations as Paris, Amsterdam, Spain, Greece, The Bahamas, Hawaii and more. When they’re home in Southern California, Veronika and Sean keep things interesting with closer to home getaways to Laguna Beach, Malibu and Catalina Island.

Veronika Is Sean’s No. 1 Supporter

The beauty is frequently seen at his Rams games, cheering on the team. She even has a sweet nickname for her fiancé, “McBae.” Veronika wore a T-shirt with Sean’s face on it and the cheeky play on his last name during a Rams playoff game in 2019. He’s a constant, smiling presence on her Instagram page, where Veronika gushed next to a March 2018 photo while kissing his cheek, “The best love is the kind that awakens your soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds.”