Who Is RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti’s Fiance Ryan Boyajian? Job, More

Jennifer Pedranti joined the RHOC cast during season 17 after divorcing ex-husband William Pedranti. At the time, she was dating then-boyfriend Ryan Boyajian, whom she is now engaged to.

In just two seasons, Ryan became a hot topic amongst the cast and has faced cheating and legal accusations. However, his relationship with Jennifer has remained drama-free.

What Is Ryan Boyajian’s Job?

During the RHOC season 2 premiere, Jennifer found herself in a financial rut following her 2021 divorce from Will. Ryan graciously offered to allow the reality star and her children to move in with him – as well as giving her his car to get around town.

During the following episode, RHOC rookie Katie Ginella asked Jennfier what Ryan’s job was.

“Well, nothing now,” the yoga instructor replied. “He did mortgage for years and years, and then he’s done real estate development since then. But nothing, like, there’s no office. He just kind of, um … I feel like he just sits around and, like, plays in the sunshine. He kind of lives the dream life, I always tell him.”

Does Ryan Boyajian Have Kids?

The Housefiancé has two adult kids, Cole and Tyler, whom he welcomed from a previous relationship.

Ryan Boyajian’s Relationship With Jennifer Pedranti

Ryan and Jennifer’s origin story was controversial as they started dating in 2020 when she was still legally married to her now ex-husband. They met while working out at Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge’s now-defunct CUT Fitness and continued to strengthen their bond.

In April 2024, Ryan popped the big question during their annual trip to the Bahamas alongside their kids.

“He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised,” Jennifer told People following their engagement. “There were probably a hundred people lined up in the pool, and out of nowhere we just heard a roar of people cheering and clapping. It was absolutely amazing.”

Ryan Boyajian’s Drama With Tamra Judge

Tamra and Jennifer’s friendship crumbled during season 17 after the Traitors alum slammed her friend’s relationship with Ryan. The women made amends during the reunion, but the drama picked up where it left off during season 18.

During a couple’s dinner hosted at Katie’s house, the tension was thick between Tamra and Eddie and Ryan. It was so bad that Eddie refused to hug Ryan upon arrival.

In May 2024, Ryan was allegedly involved with legal heat after he was accused of a $17 million gambling theft scandal. However, he wasn’t charged with any crime after he cooperated with authorities – but that didn’t stop Tamra from bringing it up at the RHOC season 18 dinner. The news of the gambling scandal broke after the season wrapped filming.

“Oh, I know you are so perfect, Ryan. How’s the FBI going for you?” Tamra said to Ryan during the September 2024 episode, leading Jennifer to reply, “FBI? What are you talking about, Tamra?”

“I have known for about six months that Ryan was raided by the FBI,” Tamra later said in a confessional interview. “It was some sort of illegal gambling, and Jenn knows all about it.”

Jennifer reacted to Ryan’s gambling allegations ahead of the season 18 premiere in July 2024.

“It’s unfortunate that my platform brought his name to light in it. But you just got to give it time. Ryan’s not involved in it … You know the day the article came out, we knew it was coming actually. So, this was not news for Ryan and I,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “We do just want people to know Ryan’s not a bookie, never been a bookie. He’s not involved in this … It was like we were on the biggest high and the lowest low. And we had to just come back together and say we know the truth.”